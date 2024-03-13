Your leaders don't care about you - Captain Planet on exodus of youth from Ghana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician and member of music group 4x4, Captain Planet, has taken to social media to voice his concerns about the increasing number of young Ghanaians seeking opportunities abroad.



In a tweet dated March 13, 2024, Captain Planet, real name Sylvanus Dodji Jeoffrey, said he observed a significant crowd at the Canadian embassy in Ghana and questioned the reasons behind the youth exodus.



He stated that this should be an issue of concern for the government, but they do not care about citizens.



“Yesterday I saw a huge number of people at the Canadian embassy and I asked myself why all these young men/women leaving the country. This is something our leaders should be concerned about but like I said b4 “They don't give a shit about you,” he posted.



This tweet follows an earlier post from March 8, where he advised those who have the chance to leave Ghana not to return.



According to him, the current crop of leaders is not concerned about the well-being of citizens.



He criticized the government officials for focusing on personal wealth accumulation rather than securing the future of the country's youth.



The Captain Planet's comments reflect a growing sentiment among the youth, who face high unemployment rates amid the harsh economic landscape in Ghana.



From September 21 to September 23, 2023, a group of Ghanaian youth embarked on the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests. The protests were organized by the civil society group Democracy Hub and were initially intended to be peaceful.



The protests began peacefully but encountered police resistance. On the first day, the police disrupted the demonstration and arrested several protestors.



The subsequent days went peacefully and gained much attention on social media and the international media.



It was also patronized by various celebrities including Stonebwoy, Kelvyn Boy, EL etc



The protests highlighted the public's dissatisfaction with the current state of governance in Ghana and have drawn attention to the citizens' demands for change and accountability from their leaders.



View the post below





Yesterday i saw a huge number of people at the Canada ???? ???????? embassy and i asked myself why all these young men/women leaving the country ? ????. This is something our leaders should be concerned about but like i said b4 “THEY DON’T GIVE A SHIT ABOUT YOU”



DEY HERE DEY PLAY — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) March 13, 2024

ID/OGB