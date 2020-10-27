Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Your kids will suffer the consequences of your selfish acts – Sonnie Badu cautions politicians

Pastor Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian gospel artist based abroad, Sonnie Badu has sent a word of caution to politicians who are busily instigating violence amongst unsuspecting youths.



Most Politicians are to blame when it comes to violence in any country and this is because majority of them are in the habit of paying jobless youths to go and fight their opponents.



This appalling act according to Sonnie Badu, has serious consequences which will not only disrupt the peace and unity in a country but also affect the youth.



Sonnie Badu opined that the generation of these politicians will be the ones to suffer more when they have joined their ancestors or retire from politics.



Let’s take the recent clash between NPP and NDC youths recently for instance. The politicians they are busily fighting for are sleeping in comfortable beds with air conditions while these youths are killing each other.



He wrote on Instagram: “To all those politicians involved in this, I know there are also good ones out there, always remember it’s your children that will pay for it.. a word to the wise”.



