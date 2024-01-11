Your documentary about T.B. Joshua is totally bogus! - Kumchacha descends on BBC

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 January 2024

The leader and founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has descended on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) about the timing of the release of a documentary about the late Prophet T.B. Joshua which contains huge allegations.



According to him, the BBC documentary about the late prophet detailing crucial allegations against him was unleashed at the wrong time because he is no more in existence.



He argued that if the documentary had been released at the time T.B. Joshua was alive, he would have responded to the allegations made by persons who were associated with him during his ministry.



He cited an instance when a pastor in Ghana was remanded into police custody for three months due to false accusations by his daughter which led to criticisms by the public.



“BBC is totally bogus. I am saying this on authority because why would you release it now? Why didn’t they release the documentary when T.B. Joshua was alive? I think it has been three years since he died, so why now? He would have been able to respond to the allegations if it was released earlier, so it's problematic. In this world, your biological brother could make false accusations against you that you can never vindicate yourself.



“There was a pastor called ‘Jesus One Touch’ who was accused by his daughter of rape. He was remanded for three years but after investigations, he was proven innocent. Yet Ghanaians lambasted him vehemently before then. So with all the allegations in the documentary, my problem is why now?” Kumchacha fumed.



His comments come after the BBC released a documentary shedding light on alleged abuses within the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), led by the late Prophet T.B. Joshua.



The documentary, which has sparked widespread discussions, exposes instances of sexual abuse, rape allegations, and manipulations of miracles within the SCOAN.



There have been mixed reactions to the documentary with some people criticizing the prophet, others contest the authenticity of the allegations levelled against the deceased man of God.



