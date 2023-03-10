Youngest daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel ties the knot in lavish ceremony

Entertainment of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The youngest daughter of Janet Sefa Boakye, the owner of Anita Hotel in Kumasi, Dr Suzzy Sefa Boakye, has tied the knot in a beautiful marriage ceremony that has gone viral on social media.



The wedding was a colourful and joyous occasion, attended by close family and friends of the couple.



In viral videos on social media, the sisters can be seen dancing in traditional kente fabric outfits.



The bride, Dr. Suzzy looked stunning in her figure-hugging dress, which was similar in style to the one worn by her elder sister at her wedding.



The younger sister's beauty was truly breathtaking as she danced, accompanied by her sister, who looked equally elegant in a beaded white dress.



The video captured the essence of the wedding, showcasing the joy and happiness of the couple and their loved ones.



Although the location of the ceremony was not disclosed, it is evident that it was a close-knit affair with only close family and friends in attendance.



Social media users were quick to praise the couple for their beautiful wedding, with many commenting on how stunning the bride looked.



The Adinkra pie couple, who gained fame on social media for their creative wedding cake, has now become a household name in the Ghanaian wedding industry.



Their wedding was featured in many blogs and magazines, and their unique cake design has been replicated by many couples.



It is clear that the younger sister's wedding has lived up to the family's high standards, and her beauty and elegance have been appreciated by many.



















Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch the latest episode of E-Forum







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







ADA/OGB