Young people nowadays fail to work but want a Range Rover after school - Diana Asamoah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel singer Diana Asamoah has expressed concern about some young people who, after finishing school, seem reluctant to work but still aspire to own luxurious things like Range Rovers.



In an interview on TV3, she addressed the state of the economy and the challenges faced in the country.



She took a stance of not criticizing President Akuffo-Addo or the government, debunking claims that there are no jobs.



Diana Asamoah argued that there are indeed job opportunities available, and the government has created more.



Sharing an example, she narrated an incident where a woman entrusted a young boy with her business, but he betrayed her out of greed.



Diana Asamoah argued that many young individuals are more interested in making "quick money" rather than putting in the effort to work.



"I won't join others to criticize the government; some people say there are no jobs in the system, but that's not true. There are jobs, but today's youth are not willing to learn a trade. Instead, they prefer quick money.



Many don't want to work, but they aim to drive a Range Rover right after finishing school," she lamented.



