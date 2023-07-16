Young artistes must seek guidance from veteran artistes - Nero X

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Highlife musician Joseph Nkrumah Buabeng, popularly known as Nero X, has urged young artistes to seek guidance from veteran musicians as they quest to improve their music craft.



Nero X made this assertion after he recently featured Ghanaian Hiplife legend Tinny on his latest single, "Medo Wiase”.



According to Nero X, he was amazed by Tinny's musical depth when they both recorded the "Medo Wiase" track and believes he must be celebrated as one of Ghana's best rap artistes.



"Working with Tinny was amazing, and for me, sincerely, I think he must be celebrated, and I have always looked up to him. We, the young artistes, have a lot to learn from these legends if we are to improve our craft.



"A lot of these veteran artistes have a lot to give us, and I believe most of them are not done yet and have lots to offer. We need to beg them for their guidance, and I believe Ghanaian music will thrive," he told GNA Entertainment.



When asked about his upcoming projects, Nero X disclosed that he was planning to release an album titled "Phase Two”.



“This latest single is off the 'Phase Two' album, and this project would show my versatility as an artiste. I have said earlier that I am not a gospel artiste because I see myself as a Highlife musician, and on my upcoming album, people will get to know a new version of me," he said.



The newly released "Medo Wiase" song can be streamed across various platforms.