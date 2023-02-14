Young artiste recounts death threats from gospel musician as he drops Fakye

Music of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Twenty-three-year-old musician Ashley Junior has recounted his ordeal in the music industry.



The young musician said a death threat he received from a seasoned gospel musician nearly forced him into early retirement. This revelation comes after the release of his debut Awurade Fakye a few years ago.



He said in an interview "I invited a renowned Accra-based gospel musician for a show in Kumasi, a few years ago but things didn't go the way l expected.



"Consequently, l apologized for not meeting his financial request and he threatened to take my life citing a popular gospel artiste who died mysteriously.



" He told me if I want to die like that renowned gospel musician, l should play games with him."



He said the threat discouraged him from pursuing his musical career.



However, he pointed out that his desire for music has compelled him to hit the studio with a new single entitled Fakye (Forgive), which would be released soon.



He added " l don't want to be tagged as a gospel musician because of how some of them conduct themselves. I am terrified by the operations of some of them."



The young artiste is known in private life as Kingsford Adom Kwadwo and hoping to take Ghana music across the globe.