Young Rob shares video for new single ‘I Need Your Love’

Music of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

It’s finally here. London-based Ghanaian artist, Young Rob releases the visuals to his love-fueled single ‘I Need Your Love’.



His bright new video, courtesy of Frostbite Films, treats fans to an outdoor experience in a colorful neighborhood block.



It shows Young Rob and the mystery girl he sings about go from bystanders to a lovey-dovey bunch, as shots pan from one to the next, with the two nesting on a doorstep in most.



Joko Magic’s intense solo from the song gets screen time too, showcasing the London-based saxophonist as she flaunts her finesse with the burly instrument in effortless swagger.



