Music of Friday, 30 April 2021

Francis Amissah

Young Rob shares smooth and feel-good single ‘I Need Your Love’

Musician Young Rob Musician Young Rob

Coming off back-to-back collaborations with Geo Wellington on well-received songs ‘Tik Tok’ and ‘Yenko’, London-based Ghanaian artist, Young Rob delivers yet another smooth-sounding song by name ‘I Need Your Love’.

Struck by love at first sight, Young Rob flaunts his sweet side on the 2-minute-long song. He’s way past the infatuation phase and eagerly expresses his desire to win over the loving of one babe he can’t get enough of. As expected, the ‘Got That’ crooner brings his A-game; delivering fresh lyrics and vocals fit for the agenda.

To further spice things up, he features talented Jazz, R&B, and Afrobeat saxophonist, Joko Magic, whose mastery over the brass instrument adds a layer of depth to the song’s feel. The virtuoso lays in an intense solo akin to her performances at famed events like the Montreux Jazz Festival and Jazzwerkstatt - a true beauty to behold.

‘I Need Your Love’ was programmed by one of Ghana’s budding producers, Samuel G, with its mixing and mastering done by Yann Gabriel and 2 Kings Entertainment Studios respectively. It’s a step in the right direction for the multi-genre artist and is a bit of what’s to come from his camp.

 Stream ‘I Need Your Love’ here.

