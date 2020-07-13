Entertainment of Monday, 13 July 2020

You will never benefit from someone you undermine - Joe Mettle

Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle has advised his loyal fans to avoid undermining people because there’s no reward for such people.



According to the “Yesu Mo” singer, "undermining has never brought promotion to anyone rather it makes the people you do that with aware of who you are, and that rather makes them careful around you.



He made this statement in an Instagram post on Monday, July 13.



Joe Mettle said people should work with all their hearts, adding that "how you treat the work and assignment of others today is the same way if you are fortunate yours will be treated".



He shared a new photo of himself with the caption: “You never benefit from something or someone you Undermine".



"Work with all your heart wherever you find yourself serving, trust me it’s not easy having to be in leadership or creating something that gives an opportunity for people to serve."





