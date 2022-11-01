'You will grow to be greater than me' - Davido's last message to his son Ifeanyi

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Nigerian music star, Davido and fiancée, Chioma Rowland, put together a star-budded birthday party for their son, Ifeanyi, on Sunday, October 23.



The young father in his message to his only male child prayed to God to protect him and also grant him good health.



The 29-year-old father named his son after himself, David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jr after he welcomed him back in 2019.



It was the famous singer's wish that his son could grow to be greater than him in all aspects of life. This he made evident in his birthday message to little Ifeanyi.



"I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible. You will grow to be greater than Me, Happy birthday, son @davidifeanyiadeleke !!! #BIG3," read the caption of Davido's Instagram post a week ago.



On October 31, however, news broke about the demise of Davido and Chioma's son. According to reports, the boy drowned in his father's pool inside his Banana Island residence when they were away from home.



The bereaved parents are yet to release an official statement to confirm their great loss, however, the singer's foster brother, Emeka, together with close sources have confirmed the unfortunate passing of 3-year-old Ifeanyi to Nigerian media and blogs.



The couple who have been recently engaged in a public display of affection announced a comeback after calling it quit last year.



The 'Assurance' singer also hinted at a wedding in 2023 to his beloved, Chioma.















