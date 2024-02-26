'You will be my wife forever' - LilWin's birthday message to wife

Entertainment of Monday, 26 February 2024

Popular Ghanaian actor and musician, LilWin showed his love for his wife, Maame Serwaa on her birthday.



The versatile actor joined his wife of two years on her TikTok livestream on February 25, 2024, to wish her a happy birthday.



In the video cited on social media by GhanaWeb, LilWin could be seen singing a birthday song for his wife, after which he prayed for her and declared his love for her.



“God bless you; everything you need in this life, God will provide. You will be my wife forever and ever. Until God calls me or calls you, no matter what, I'll still love you; no matter what people say, I'll still love you," he said.



The cast of LilWin's upcoming movie, 'A Country Called Ghana', also wished his wife a happy birthday and promised to celebrate her special day.



LilWin’s birthday message comes amid rumours of a divorce after Maame Serwaa called herself a single mother on TikTok in January.



However, in a live video on social media on February 25, 2024, Maame Serwaa denied that there was any problem in her marriage.



She clarified her 'single mother' comment on TikTok and said she was only describing the hardships of raising three children in the US without her husband's physical presence.



She denied any problems in her marriage and said she was proud of her husband.



She also criticized the bloggers and social media users who misinterpreted her words and portrayed her negatively.



