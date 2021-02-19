Entertainment of Friday, 19 February 2021

You were an underground artiste for 19 years – Yaa Pono starts fresh beef with Shatta Wale

C.E.O of Uptown Energy, Yaa Pono and Shatta Movement Boss, Shatta Wale

It appears Ghanaians might be experiencing a round two of the ‘Gbe Naabu’ and ‘Say fi’ war between Yaa Pono and Shatta Wale as these two are gradually resurrecting an old beef.



Waking up a ‘sleeping dog’, Yaa Pono took to Twitter on February 18, 2021, to request a ‘beef’ from the dancehall artiste who is one of his greatest rivals in the industry.



In the said tweet, he suggested to Shatta that the showbiz industry is quite slow thus he would love to engage in a lyrical beef with him just for the fun of it.



“Shatta Wale the system make quiet, make I shake you small?” he wrote



Shatta who seemed irritated by the Uptown Energy boss’s post replied saying:



“Hwe no jon. We won’t give anymore hype to underground artistes anymore. Go look for Patapaa dems,”



For reasons best known to himself, Shatta deleted the tweet shortly after posting it.



Yaa Pono after observing Shatta’s timeline and noticing that his tweet no longer existed attacked the dancehall artiste and labeled him a coward.



Also, to tackle Shatta’s claim that he (Yaa Pono) is an underground artiste, he ridiculed the dancehall artist saying that before his fame, he remained underground for 19 years.



“Tweet am again. Double jon. Wat I tweet wasn't insult. 4ple jon,, u have the longest underground roll in Ghana history 19 years minus my 6 years go fit born tutulapato.. #gbee,, me di agro wo be gyimi,” he wrote



Meanwhile, some social media users are of the view that the ‘Amen’ hitmaker is seeking attention to resurrecting his ‘limping career’ by riding on the popularity of Shatta Wale through a staged beef.













Tweet am again.. Double jon.. Wat i tweet wasn't insult.. 4ple jon,, u have the longest underground roll in Ghana history 19 yrs minus my 6 yrs go fit born tutulapato.. #gbee,, me di agro wo be gyimi.. — YAA PONO (@ponobiom) February 18, 2021

