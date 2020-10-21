Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: Zionfelix

You want to kill us, make us go hungry and disgrace us – Angry Lilwin fires FDA & Gaming Commission

play videoKumawood actor Lilwin

Popular Ghanaian local actor, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin, has expressed his displeasure over the Food and Drugs Authority and the Gaming Commission of Ghana directives.



These institutions have barred celebrities from being used to advertise for alcoholic products and betting companies respectively.



Firstly, the FDA came out with a statement restricting the celebrities in the country while the Gaming Commission’s order was announced some few days ago.



Reacting to this during an interaction with ZionFelix on ‘Me Car Mu FM’, Lilwin questioned whether these authorities want them to starve to death or not.



The renowned actor and musician stressed that the directives are in a very bad taste for celebrities in the country.



He lamented over how the government has neglected celebrities and does not do anything to make them progress in life.



Lilwin argued that instead of a total ban, there should be regulations aiding them to work with these companies with certain ratings and cautions if they are doing this because of minors or the youth.



Apart from the directives taking their daily bread from their mouth, the actor stated that the country will also lose certain revenues and taxes.



Listen to Lilwin’s assertion below:









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.