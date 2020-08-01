You’ve made Ghana proud - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tells Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has told Shatta Wale that he has made Ghana proud with his recent moves.Ghanaian politician, Lawyer and member of parliament for the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told Shatta Wale that he has made Ghana proud.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah celebrated Shatta Wale by writing on Twitter:



“Congratulations @shattawalegh. You’ve made Ghana proud.”



Shatta Wale’s music video with Beyonce has been trending for days. The biggest reaction came from the camp of Jay Z as his Roc Nation endorsed him via a tweet.



The reaction coming from the top Politicians shows he has entered into the presidency.









