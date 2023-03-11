You used to be on my payroll, never cite me in your interviews - Mzbel warns Zionfelix

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Mzbel has for years ignored what she terms as a deliberate attempt by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix to make public ridicule of her brand in his interviews.



Mzbel in a Facebook live on Saturday, March 11, gave Zion a final warning to desist from bringing her up in his interviews when he seats with persons who have issues with her.



Actress Afia Schwarzenegger, in an interview with Zionfelix, called Mzbel names and also took the chance to once again attack her. Afia resurrected past stories about Mzbel and tagged her as a "cheap" woman due to their longstanding misunderstanding.



The singer who was displeased with the comments blamed Zionfelix for bringing her name up in his latest YouTube interview, adding that the blogger only cares about increasing his viewership.



On the account of Mzbel, she has never wronged the popular blogger who used to be on her payroll, however he seizes every opportunity to use the Mzbel brand in promoting his content regardless of the damage it does to her.



"How could you have interviewed Afia Schwarzenegger considering the insults she rained on you? She disrespected and said bitter things about the mother of your child, Mina. You came out crying and promised never to interview her but because you want to live a lifestyle you can't afford, you are here going against your words.



"You used to be on my payroll...You had to mention my name just to get views just for money. Why are you like that, why do you keep doing that?...you don't value relationships...I don't want to say much about you because I respect the mother of your child, Mina...when you had nothing, it was Mina who was supporting you...did I ever offend you? Afia wouldn't have insulted me if you never asked her questions about me," the singer lamented.















