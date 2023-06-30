You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 30Article 1795328

Entertainment of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

'You told me Chioma is manic' - Anita Brown tackles Davido, drags him to filth

Davido and Chioma Davido and Chioma

American businesswoman Anita Brown has taken to social media to accuse Afrobeats singer David Adeleke widely known as Davido for imprgnating her and is dragging him through the mud.

Earlier this week, Anita revealed via her Instagram page that she was expecting the singer's child.

She shared numerous screenshots of alleged conversations between herself and the singer to corroborate her claim, in which he allegedly asked her to handle the pregnancy the same way as other girls have in the past.

Davido, however, is yet to respond to the former porn star's social media rant from Tuesday and has instead just uploaded a poster for his hit song, "Unavailable," in the midst of the controversy.

Anita Brown has since started shouting on Twitter as a result of this. She attacked the 30 BG boss in a string of messages sent through her Twitter account, branding him a nasty man who exploits women.

She questioned whether Davido would have married Chioma if their son, Ifeanyi hadn't passed away.

Recall that following the passing of their son in October 2022, Davido and his longtime companion, Chioma, discreetly got married.

She expressed amazement that Davido, who had previously referred to his wife Chioma as insane, was now praising her on social media.



