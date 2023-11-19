You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 11 19Article 1883615

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

You spent your monies on lesbians - Xandy Kamel's ex-husband fights back after Delay interview

Xandy Kamel and her ex-husband Xandy Kamel and her ex-husband

The ex-husband of movie actress Xandy Kamel, Kaninja, has responded to a recent interview by the actress in which she made a series of allegations.

Xandy Kamel in an interview, indicated that she got broke taking care of her husband. She said she took care of 80% of their wedding expenses and spent her remaining Ghc 30,000 on the upkeep of her husband.

Kaninja has, however, addressed claims that Xandy Kamel used her money to fund their marriage and went broke doing that.

In a post shared via his social media, he indicated that Xandy did not spend a dime on him but rather on her lesbian partners.

He further alleged that Xandy Kamel was too lazy for a wife, and that led to the end of their young marriage.

Kaninja, in a post shared via his social media, said it used to take Xandy Kamel’s mother to lay their bed, and that was very worrying, hence his decision to leave the actress.





