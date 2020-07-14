Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

'You sounded stupid as usual!' – Twitter users slam DKB for saying witches killed Nicole Thea

Ghanaians on Twitter showed no mercy to comedian DKB for claiming that YouTube star Nicole Thea’s death was caused by the spiritual attack.



DKB, in a tweet yesterday, claimed Nicole Thea, who is the girlfriend of UK-based Ghanaian dancer Global Blog, died during labor because she displayed her pregnancy on social media and was attacked by witches as a result of her actions.



“You display your pregnancy so much, you think principalities and witches will not attack you? RIP dear, other girls, learn your lessons. There are spiritual forces roaming and looking for victims,” he tweeted and deleted immediately it backfired.



He was described as an ‘idiot’ while others claimed he sounded ‘stupid’ as usual.



“@dkbghana you are an IDIOT. Do you have a proof Nicole died cos of Witchcraft? Twitter should even block you from using this bluebird. This death is not a COMMEDY CENTRAL so shun the Fool. Bribiaa na mo de ignorance ne gyimiiii abata hoo. Cut the girls family some slack.”





@dkbghana you are an IDIOT. Do you have a proof Nicole died cos of Witchcraft?

Twitter should even block you from using this blue bird.



This death is not a COMMEDY CENTRAL so shun the Fool. Bribiaa na mo de ignorance ne gyimiiii abata hoo. Cut the girls family some slack. ???? — MaameGyamfuah (@callmebriginn) July 14, 2020

You believe in spiritual forces? Haha. You are so dumb. And of course other stupid people will be prodding you on because you jumped on an opportunity to ride on someone's death. Kim Kardashian and co. don't have demons to kill them erh? Gyimifuo. — blessedghanian (@blessedghanian) July 13, 2020

You sounded stupid as usual! You think being superstitious is sensible. Your big head looks offensive but no demons has killed you yet, why is that?! Fuck off with that warped, shallow and dumb mentality. Go sit some where and work on better jokes. — blessedghanian (@blessedghanian) July 13, 2020

Say anythg but worthless how? U know Jeff? My kid brother is hurting and then this b what u dey come talk. Saying maybe ur life is worthless, u really dey think before u dey talk? U know am? Charley dey ur lane mk we dey wanna lane — Harry Osei Prempeh (@ih8tHarry) July 13, 2020

