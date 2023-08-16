You should rather be suspended - Shatta Wale slams Abeiku Santana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Controversial Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah popularly known as Shatta Wale, has fired back at radio presenter and entertainment pundit, Abeiku Aggrey Santana, for calling for the suspension of the videographer who captured the shoes worn by producer and industry personality Ola Michael.



This is after social media trolled Ola Michael for wearing a pair of shoes that many described as not in good condition to the United Showbiz show on UTV on Saturday, August 12, 2023.



In reaction, Abeiku Santana called for the videographer in charge of the show to be suspended for showing the shoes live on TV instead of filming the other guests. He suspected that the videographer had intentionally set Ola Michael up for ridicule.



In response, Shatta Wale, in a post made on Facebook, hit back at Abeiku Santana, calling for him to be suspended and accusing him of damaging the livelihood of others.



“You yourself you need suspension long time ..Shut up for there !!!. This is all you know,to spoil people's work ..Foolish entertainment people,” he posted.















