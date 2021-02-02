Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: GH Base

You should be the one getting ready to marry your baby mama - Kuami Eugene teases Kidi

Kidi and Kuami Eugene

Multiple award-winning hiplife artiste, Kuami Eugene who celebrated his birthday on February 1 has subtly thrown shades at his record label mate Kidi after the latter asked him to go and marry because he is “ripe” for marriage.



Speaking to Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Kuami Eugene was asked when he was going to get married since he is practically ready for it and in his reply, he made it clear that marriage was a long journey and he is not in a hurry to make any big plans yet.



Kidi on the other hand had taken to his Instagram page to wish Kuami Eugene a happy birthday and also asked him to get married as soon as possible.



Reacting to this while speaking to Abeiku Santana, Kuami Eugene laid emphasis on the fact that, Kidi already had a son and a baby mama so, between them, Kidi has to take the lead by marrying first.



"Don’t mind Kidi, he is not serious. He already has a son and has a baby mama so why should I be the one to marry before him? I’m waiting for him to marry so that I can song at his wedding then maybe I will also get married.” Kuami Eugene told Abeiku Santana.



Watch video below



