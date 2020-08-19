Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

You're weak - MzVee berates George Britton

Songstress MzVee has clapped back at George Britton for suggesting that her comeback is weak.



The artiste manager is said to have remarked that MzVee who left the music scene due to depression, failed to make a remarkable statement with her return.



He is reported to have compared the singer's comeback to her days at Lynx Entertainment where her brand flourished and became solidified.



MzVee will, however, not take the comments lightly. She mentioed in an interview on Starr FM's 'The Zone' that George Britton is rather weak.



According to her, the artiste manager failed to do the needful with his artistes - Keche and Camidoh.



"I'm surprised because he tried to work with me just recently. He's had two artistes and he's not been able to do much for them," said the musician who looked lively.



MzVee however flipped as she enumerated what she has been able to achieve within the short period of her comeback.



"You know what's sad about this comment he made? It's that a woman could come out of all of these, to stand on her own feet, shoot four very expensive and amazing videos to very amazing songs, and come to this point...," she said.



"It's not easy for anyone to do this and he sits down, behind his computer and writes that my comeback is weak. He is weak for saying that. He's very weak for saying that," the songstress jabbed.



She further expressed that although she achieved a lot under Lynx Entertainment, she has not been a failure after exiting the label.



"I think I was doing very well then but I think I'm doing very well now in a different way," her conviction. "It's just a new found confidence, I'm just having a good time and I'm not trying to be too perfect. Since I came back, most of the comments I've got is 'I like the new you'"



In September last year, MzVee ended her 8-year working relationship with Lynx Entertainment. According to statements issued by the singer and the record label, the contract was terminated by mutual consent.



Prior to this, she had not been relatively active in music for about two years.



News of her comeback in January this year spread like inferno especially when she opened up about how depression nearly ruined her life. She said her condition was so dire at the time to the extent that she resolved to take a break to do soul-searching.





