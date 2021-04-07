You’re very dumb for not blaming Kasoa ritual murder on TV spiritualists - Comedian Waris to NMC boss

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Ghanaian comic actor, Abdul Waris Umaru better known as Comedian Waris has lambasted Chairperson of the National Media Commission (NMC), Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafo for refuting that TV spiritualists are to blame for the recent Kasoa ritual murder perpetrated by two teenagers.



Describing the NMC Chairperson as very lame and dumb, Comedian Waris who was emotional in a video sighted by GhanaWeb could not fathom why Boadu-Ayeboafo was shielding spiritualists who are allowed to advertise their fetish acts on televisions.



The Ghana Police Service at the Awutu Ofanko District Court stated that the suspects, Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kini gruesomely murdered their friend Ishmael Mensah intending to use his body parts for money rituals on the instruction of a spiritualist on TV.



But reacting to the statement of the police, the NMC Chairperson said in an interview that, “To put it on a charge sheet that this is the reason why they did that, I think that this is a very lazy investigation.”



Mr. Boadu-Ayeboafo utterances have since courted loads of opposing views with Comedian Waris labeling him as a clout chaser.



While it is public knowledge that the Gaming Commission banned betting companies from using celebrities in their advertisement, Waris claimed the NMC rather did and expressed shock over why the body is now defending spiritualists.



The comedian further revealed that he lost his brother in a similar ritual sacrifice but has never spoken about his experience to date.



