Entertainment of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: Zionfelix

You're useless if you're not good in bed – Rev Obofour

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Reverend Francis Antwi, well known as Reverend Obofour, has said there is one thing that makes a woman complete.



During a sermon at a wedding ceremony, the popular preacher stated that apart from the outer beauty of a woman, she needs to do something make her spouse happy in their marriage.



According to him, a woman may be a good ‘laugher’ – but if she is incapable of one thing, then she falls short.



Reverend Obofour stressed in a video available to Zionfelix.net that a woman needs to be good in bed to make her beauty and other qualities complete.



He added that it will be useless on the part of any woman if she is not good in bed.



The wedding guests perfectly agreed with him on this statement.



This comes after his “Barima Onim Nyansa’ remark which went viral some months ago.



