'You're unromantic if you text a lady without sending her money' - Media personality slams men

TV personality, Tuoyo Ideh, has underlined the importance of men giving money to women they frequently interact with.



The reality star claimed on his Instagram story that any man who doesn't offer money to a woman he frequently texts is boring and unromantic.



Tuoyo contends that men should compensate for the time they have squandered by sending money to the ladies who devote their time to text them frequently.



He highlighted that because it is the right thing to do, his perception cannot be altered by anyone.



He wrote: "Chatting with a woman regularly and not sending her money or paying her bills, makes you a boring and unromantic man. Unfortunately, I don't think anybody can change that perception."



iamsnowbaba: "The worst of the women will say they are supposed to send nudes to the man , my question is will the nudes be any benefit to the man financially or mentally? A woman whom you're not in a relationship with that think because a man sends her money, the only thing she can offer the man is to send her nudes to him, is not fit to be called a woman!"



__joyup: "What is romance without finance?"



justinegozie: "If you are financially capable…you will not need to use money to entice any woman…when you speak to ladies you will do it on your own terms …"



seekingnatureandheaven: "Why you self Dey follow woman chat when you no get money. Watin you Dey follow her talk Gangan I won know. You be lecturer or adviser?"



queentreasure_10: "Make una dey shut up about sending money sending money to women abeg!! Wetin you use all women dey classify self!! Nah fish?? Sometimes, some of us love to give you MEN the way you believe we like receiving from you. So make una try to dey tone am done and keep shut sometimes"



_just_faithy_: "God bless you for this ohhhhhhh men you guys should change pleaseeeee"





