You're such a fool - Okesse1 berates Andy Dosty for sacking him from his show

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 February 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
An obviously peeved Okesse1 has descended on Andy Dosty, labelling the ace radio presenter a fool for sacking him from his show.
Not only did the artiste berate the celebrated disc jockey, but he also mentioned in his social media post that his respect for Andy Dosty has dropped following the treatment meted out to him.
Okesse1 was ordered to leave the studios of Hitz FM over claims he has been rude. A video of the incident circulating on social media captures a masked up Andy Dosty switching from his panelists to the artiste who was reported to have turned up late for the interview.
“Gentleman, how are you?” asked Andy Dosty to which the musician replied, “I’m good”.
The presenter, unsure of the right pronunciation of the name of the musician sought a clarification but that was followed with a suggestion to the musician who was not audible enough to get close to the microphone.
“Ah, massa, it’s everything okay?” a puzzled Andy Dosty asked – a question a soft-spoken Okese1 seemingly did not get the import as it elicited an “oh, why are you asking that question?” response from the musician.
Unhappy about the responses from Okesse1, Andy Dosty walked the musician out of his studio.