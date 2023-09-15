You're one of the most shameless politicians in Ghana - Blakk Rasta descends on Adwoa Safo

Entertainment of Friday, 15 September 2023

Popular Ghanaian Reggae musician and radio show host, Blakk Rasta, has blasted Adwoa Safo for her actions following an apology from the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya.



It could be recalled that the legislator and former minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection came under scrutiny after she went on a 9-month-long absence without leave from all parliamentary and government duties.



Her absence led to her dismissal from her position as gender minister and calls for her sacking as an MP. Following her return to the country, Sarah Adwoa Safo has expressed her interest in running for parliament again and delivered an apology to the NPP and her constituents for her behaviour.



Blakk Rasta, however, was not fazed by the apology. On his show on Accra-based 3FM. He described her as a "shameless politrickian" who insulted the nation without offering apologies. Adding that she was only apologising due to the upcoming elections.



“Adwoa Safo is one of the most shameless politrickians you can think of in this country. When she was on a spree of insulting this nation and insulting the good people of this country, she arrogantly did it and was not even ready to apologise to anybody. Today, elections are coming so they are busy knocking on the doors of the people”, he stated.





