You’re not being fair! – Andy Dosty clashes with Sammy Flex on radio over Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian media personality, Andy Dosty clashed with Shatta Wale’s manager, Sammy Flex over an issue that concerns the Dancehall artiste during an interview on radio.



In the course of the discussion, Sammy Flex raised concern about the decision of Andy Dosty to stop playing Shatta Wale’s songs on his shows, adding that the Hitz FM presenter went to the extreme with the decision.



In reacting to Sammy Flex’s claims, Andy Dosty accused the artiste manager of being unfair in his analysis of the situation, stressing that Sammy knew what triggered the decision to not play Shatta's song anymore.



Andy Dosty explained that he decided to stop playing Shatta Wale’s songs after the artiste hurled insults at his mother during a musical concert on stage.



Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM monitored by GhanaWeb, this is how the conversation panned out between Andy Dosty and Sammy Flex:



Sammy Flex: I think the impasse between Andy Dosty and Shatta Wale is happening because of the ego involved. Andy claims Shatta takes things to the extreme but I believe he also does the same in this case. How can you say ‘I’ll not play Shatta’s songs or mention his name on the radio?’ If you do that, you’re taking the artiste’s daily bread from him and he wouldn’t be happy.



Andy Dosty: Please hold on a second, I want to clarify something.



Sammy Flex: No, allow me to finish talking then you speak afterwards, stop interjecting.



Andy Dosty: No, if you are making a point, be honest. You are not being fair, Sammy. Your artiste keeps attacking me when I comment about his issue so I decided to stop; what did I do wrong in this case? I stopped playing his songs after he stood on a stage to insult my mother.



The feud between Shatta Wale and Andy Dosty does not seem to have been resolved even though the media personality has indicated he does not begrudge the artiste any longer during an interview with Delay.



Watch the video below.







SB/BB