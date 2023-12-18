‘You’re not an actor if you can’t kiss on screen’ – Veteran actress

Entertainment of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian actress, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett on Sunday opined that an individual cannot be called an actor, if he or she cannot take up 'kissing roles' in movies.



The thespian made this remark while speaking in a recent interview with TVC, using her colleagues who bragged about not kissing in movies despite spending decades in the industry as a point of reference.



She further emphasized that a true actor should be willing to embrace all aspects of their craft, including on-screen kissing.



The movie star added that it is important to separate personal preferences when playing such a role, adding that, one must embody the character of the role they are playing.



Watch the video below



