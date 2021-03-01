Tabloid News of Monday, 1 March 2021

You’re missing out if you haven’t had sex with a menstruating woman – Lutterodt tells men

While many people frown on the act of having sex with women during their monthly period as according to health experts, it is the fastest way of transmitting sexually transmitted infections (STI)’s, marriage counsellor George Lutterodt thinks otherwise.



From his perspective, there is nothing as fulfilling as having sexual intercourse with a woman during her flow.



Describing the experience as ‘heavenly’, Lutterodt said men who are yet to encounter such an experience are missing out.



“When a woman is menstruating and you have sex with her, it is normal. There is nothing wrong with it. It is not just nice, it is sweet. It is a peak of excitement that the description cannot be written,” Lutterodt disclosed this in an interview with KofiTV.



Reacting to popular medical claims that the menstrual blood is filthy, he said:



“Any doctor who tells you the blood which comes out is filthy, he is a liar. It is a lie. There is nothing wrong with it. The only problem is the soiling. You’ll just cover the bed with a towel. When it’s soiled, it will be washed. There are medical benefits such as SC1, SC2, and SC4. It also relieves women of unnecessary sexual cramps.”



The undeniable fact that most women are ‘horny’ during during their menses



It is believed that a woman’s sex drive increases during menstruation. According to doctors, sex drive and arousal is influenced by the same hormones that fluctuate with the menstrual cycle, eg. estrogen and progesterone.

The desire to have sex increases in the days leading up to ovulation and decrease shortly after ovulation is over.



What doctors say about having sex with a menstruating woman



Doctors fear the risk of spreading a sexually transmitted infection (STI) like HIV or hepatitis when one engages in a sexual intercourse with a woman who is seeing her period. These viruses according to them, live in blood, and they can spread through contact with infected menstrual blood.

However, the doctors are of the view that using condoms during sex can reduce the risk of spreading or catching an STI.



Myths associated with Menstruation



In this part of the world, women who are menstruating are regarded as impure and as such refrained from participating in certain public duties as well as house chores.



Women are not allowed to cook for their husbands or stand before kings while experiencing their period.



