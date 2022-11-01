‘You're frustrated’ - Bullgod to Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

The banter between Bullgod and Shatta Wale has become intense after the Dancehall artiste disclosed that the former never managed him at any point in his career.



In a rebuttal, Bullgod has said that the self-acclaimed 'Dancehall King' is frustrated because he is going through a phase in his life.



"You're frustrated bro... and going through a lot right now... I understand where you are mentally, and I feel sorry for you... money can't save you in this state," he said in a Facebook post tagging Shatta Wale.



He further mentioned that he planned to say a prayer for the 'On God' artiste while adding that it is uncalled for to kick a man who is already down.



"I'm praying A for you... I've never fought you back and won't start, especially now... it's unfair to kick a man when he's down. Sending you love and light, bro," he said.



On October 31, 2022, the award-winning Dancehall musician indicated that the talent manager has for years taken credit for what he built through his hard work and dedication in growing the Shatta Movement.



"I was my own manager and CEO of Shatta Movement till today.



"Stop lying to people that you managed me. I employed you, and I was paying you #differentartiste," read Shatta's Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb.









