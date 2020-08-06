Entertainment of Thursday, 6 August 2020

You're forcing us to live above our means - Strongman begs media, fans

Rapper, Strongman, has asked the media and fans to desist from pressurizing artistes to live above their means.



According to him, most artistes will want to live within their means but the comments on social media and mainstream media personalities force them to live lavishly in order to meet the expectations of people.



Strongman was speaking on Accra-based Happy FM when he made this known.



He recalled how Wendy Shay was in the past trolled for keeping a weave for more than a month.



“I don’t want to mention names but I quite remember, if a lady repeats a wig for about four to five times, so long as she’s an artiste and a public figure, people talk about it."



"As soon as she uploads a picture in the same wig, someone will leave a comment like ‘by now it’s even smelling’ or ‘won’t you change your wig for once’, and this makes the artiste feel bad so they join in the competition even if they don’t want to”.



“I have a lot of shoes and you know that most shoes go out of fashion but start to trend again after a while so what I do is after wearing one shoe, I keep it till it goes out of style and when it comes back in the trends, I wear it again at least once, then leave it again,” he concluded.

