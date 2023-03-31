You’re completely heartless – Music executive slams Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Friday, 31 March 2023

Enock Agyepong of Speech Productions has rebuked Kuami Eugene describing him as “completely heartless” over claims that the Highlife musician hurt Fotocopy with his utterances when the Lynx Entertainment star denied the child a feature.



Nine-year-old Fotocopy had said in a television interview he hates Kuami Eugene for not only denying him a feature but having poohpoohed his numbers.



“Kuami Eugene, I don’t want to talk about it. In the whole industry, he is an artiste I hate. I hate him because of what he told me – it took me more than a week to eat. It took me more than a week for me to eat because he told me that my numbers were really small and he couldn’t feature me,” Fotocopy had said.



In response, Kuami Eugene said on Joy Prime that he only communicated to Fotocopy’s father to follow due process for the collaboration. He refuted claims he spoke ill of Fotocopy.



“Kuami Eugene is not just there to do features for everyone. It takes good conversations to have a feature. To meet Richie…I do know the father. Qwaachi, you’re my friend, let’s go together. I will follow you and talk to Richie and the whole team – I have a road manager, somebody that invests and whatever.”



“He didn’t like the fact that I said we should have a whole conversation about it. It doesn’t work like that. That is what people don’t get from the outside world,” Kuami Eugene said.



“We took pictures and all. There is a video there, I was vibing with the boy. Do you think I would say such a thing to this young boy, hurt him so bad and still take pictures with him?” he asked.



But in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, artiste manager and music executive Enock Agyepong slammed Kuami Eugene as he attached a video clip of the Lynx signee’s encounter with Fotocopy which captured the child shedding tears while Eugene consoled him.

The said video is said to be the aftermath of the feature conversation between Kuami Eugene and Fotocopy.



According to Enock Agyepong, Fotocopy did not lie in his interview because “Kids don't lie and that's the reason why Jesus loved kids more than grown lying adults, so when I watched Fotocopy's interview in which he used the word HATE I knew he meant the word HATE.”







Below is Enock Agyepong’s full post.



This Rockstar is Completely Heartless.



So the Rockstar denied the little boy Fotocopy a feature and gave him a tissue to clean his tear and smile for a Picture? Waw waw waw this is Heartless.



Kids don't lie and that's the reason why Jesus loved Kids more than grown-lying Adults so when I watched Fotocopy's interview in which he used the word HATE I knew he meant the word HATE.



Who won't hate someone who downplayed & belittled his dream career especially if that person was his icon. If you don't know let me remind you that there is a THIN LINE between Love & Hate.



This Video clearly shows that the Rockstar rejected Fotocopy's Dad request for a feature without even referring them to his Label else I don't see any REASON why the little boy should be Crying.



He was simply Mean to the Child and treated him with outmost disrespect if you ask me.



I mean how does you referring someone to your label make the person Cry?

PRIDE is one obstacle that Stops people from apologising when they Hurt others and you rather find them attacking the Victim just to justify his INSENSITIVITY.

We all have Conscience and we must desist from doing unto other what we'll not have them do unto us. If someone did same to the Rockstar's Son I don't think he would be happy.



I will end by saying God Bless Shatta for saving Fotocopy from this emotional torture and I know his reward will be greater than what he is receiving because this is a case of a Child.



God Bless Us All.



#VhimMoveMent #IndustryFirst .







