You’re being insensitive – Vida criticizes Ola over Funny Face’s predicaments

Entertainment pundit Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng has challenged Ola Michael's critique of Funny Face's recent interview, emphasizing that the comedian's acknowledgement of fault and genuine remorse should be commended rather than criticised.
Vida argued that amidst the spotlight on Funny Face's past mistakes, his call for brand collaborations should be viewed as a positive step towards redemption, highlighting his readiness to work and support his family amidst adversity.
After Funny Face was granted bail for knocking down five pedestrians, the comedian in an interview with Kofi TV urged top brands across various sectors to reconsider him as a potential ambassador. Despite the setbacks, Funny Face was confident in his ability to deliver results, citing his substantial following and influence on social media as evidence of his marketability.
Ola Michael, a filmmaker and entertainment critic, however, accused Funny Face of acting during the interview with Kofi TV.
“I can understand that you need money to support these people you’ve caused harm to. But seriously, if I’m a company or a brand, he will be the last person I’d consider for an ambassadorial deal,” Ola said on United Showbiz hosted by MzGee.
He continued: “[If I were him], I would have waited for a while because no brand would engage someone who would soil their image. It’s the reason I think he should have just stuck to an apology in that interview. Have remorse and let’s all synch with the emotion. But when you call on brands, you’re taking advantage of the situation. That’s why I think he was acting.”
Rebutting Ola’s claim on the same platform on April 13, 2024, Vida said the filmmaker erred in his submission. She said that for Funny Face to have taken full responsibility for his actions for the first time was enough grounds for forgiveness, adding that there was nothing wrong with the comedian pleading with brands to work with him again.
“It is very insensitive on the part of Ola to say Funny Face was acting in the interview as though it was a movie being shot,” said Vida. “It’s true Funny Face has repeatedly erred and apologized, but one thing he hadn’t done was to blame himself for his woes. In the beginning, he blamed colleagues, his baby mama and some other people to the extent that he even shot his dog dead.
“But here is a person who has admitted he was at fault. You could see the remorse during the interview. We are fixated on the fact that he was drunk and have forgotten that a certain motor crossed his way, and that cannot be ruled out as the cause of the accident.
“I’ve seen showbiz personalities beg for money when they’re in trouble. But this is a person calling on brands for collaboration because he can leverage his influence. That should be commended because he is ready to work. What is wrong with this plea?
“None of us is a saint. He has asked for forgiveness and is ready to work and redeem his image. He has four kids; he has caused injury to people. How can he put himself together when we trivialize this issue?” Vida asked on the show monitored by GhanaWeb.
