Entertainment of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

You're a role model; check your anger management - Socrates Sarfo to Stonebwoy

play videoDancehall musician Stonebwoy

Movie Producer, Socrates Sarfo has waded into discussions over dancehall artiste Stonebwoy's assault on rapper Sarkodie's Manager named Angel Town.



Stonebwoy, on Monday, August 10, 2020, reportedly landed a hard blow on the face of Angel Town causing the latter's eyes to be badly bruised, hence needing medical treatment.



The artiste is said to have switched from a cool mode to an angry state when he was invited to Sarkodie's virtual concert dubbed 'Black Love' and, in an altercation over how he was treated by the organizers of the concert, physically assaulted Sarkodie's Manager.



Following the incident, Stonebwoy, who reportedly left Angel Town in his misery and traveled to Togo to shoot a music video for his 'Putuu' song despite the country's borders being closed, on Friday night, August 14 rendered an unqualified apology to the victim, Sarkodie and the entire nation.



"We all went out there to show love, we were all in high spirits to make sure we continue to achieve greatness and there was a little misunderstanding between Angelo and I. And I want to use this opportunity to apologise again and say a very big sorry to Angelo, my guy, and an extension of that goes to Sarkodie himself," he said.



Speaking on ''Entertainment Review'' on Peace FM, Socrates Sarfo has advised Stonebwoy to take anger management course.



According to Socrates Sarfo, the dancehall artiste should not allow his temper to ruin his brand because he is a prominent social figure and so cannot afford to be associated with anything that may put him in a bad light.



“I think he needs to check his anger management. He will always be provoked but based on the role you play in society, you have to manage your anger,” he advised.



Watch full submissions below:









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.