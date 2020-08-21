Entertainment of Friday, 21 August 2020

You owe no one a flat tummy, stop allowing social media kill your confidence – Kisa Gbekle advises ladies

Actress and movie producer Kisa Gbekle

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Kisa Gbekle has advised young ladies who are going through hell all in the name of getting a flat tummy and perfect shape to stop doing that.



These days it is very common to see weight loss and flat tummy products in the market and online. There are those selling slimming teas, waist trainer belts, flat tummy pills and oils and so on.



Unfortunately, all these products are targeted at women who are not confident about their body shapes. This has even led some to do plastic surgery just to look a certain way.



Well, According to Kisa Gbekle in an Instagram post, ladies should stop allowing “perfect” looking bodies online deceive them.



She wrote; Sis, you don’t have to have a flat stomach, big butt and all designer clothes to be popping!!! Stop letting Instagram kill your confidence.”



Her post was applauded by her fans and friends who agreed with her.



