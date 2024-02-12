You need good songs to stay relevant in the industry, not hits - Mavis Asante

Entertainment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Popular Ghanaian gospel artiste, Mavis Asante has said that she has not lost her relevance in the music scene despite her last release being in 2016.



She attributed this to the quality of her songs, which she said were timeless and evergreen.



Mavis Asante made this statement in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, where she commented on some of the challenges women face in the showbiz industry.



She said that although hit songs were important for staying relevant, good songs were equally important.



She further cited social media as a major tool for projecting and giving spotlight to gospel musicians.



“Yes, you need hit songs to stay relevant but you need good songs to stay relevant too. You need a good song that can take you years on end. Social media is one major tool we can use to project and give spotlight to our work as Gospel musicians," she said.



The award-winning musician cited the Tagoe Sisters as an example of artistes who have remained relevant for a long time because of their timeless songs.



“Look at the Tagoe Sisters, they have timeless songs. They have been in the game for so long that even when they don’t release songs, they are still a greater part of our industry and remain relevant to date.



"So it is not really about hit songs; it is about a very good one, an evergreen song,” she stated.



