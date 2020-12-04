Entertainment of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: 3 News

'You need free SHS to enable you understand democracy' – Prince David Osei to Christiana Awuni

Ghanaian Actor, Prince David Osei

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has jabbed actress Christiana Awuni over her criticisms against the actors who campaigned for Lydia Alhassan in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency instead of their fellow actor John Dumelo.



He told Christiana Awuni to get free education to enable her to appreciate that Ghana is practicing democracy.



The actress heavily criticized all the actors who campaigned against Mr. Dumelo. In a video posted on Instagram, the actress said "I am shy for my fellow actors, I can’t believe that because of greed they did that to him."



In response to these utterances, Prince said in an Instagram post that “I really respect this woman but all lawyers should then support Nana Akufo-Addo because he belongs to the law fraternity. Or Sammy Gyamfi should campaign for Nana because they both are lawyers."



He further asked "How can I support two parties at the same time? This is why she needs free SHS to understand the meaning of politics and democracy.



"Abu Jinapor and John Jinapor are two blood brothers but one belongs to NPP and the other belongs to the NDC."





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.