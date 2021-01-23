Entertainment of Saturday, 23 January 2021

You need deeper knowledge of your calling - Papa Shee fired

Ghanaian highlife musician now turned evangelist, Papa Shee has come under immense criticism following his controversial opinion on how to receive a call.



The evangelist made the headlines early this week when he controversially revealed that whoever answers a call by saying ‘hello’ is bound for hellfire.



According to him, the expression ‘hello’ means “hell oo”.



In his explanation, Papa Shee said satan is very smart and always at work to defeat God's people.



For him, he answers call by saying ‘Hallelujah’ or ‘Amen’ since he knows the holy spirit has revealed to him the implications of the word ‘hello’.



“The enemy is very crafty. You can say praise the Lord, or Amen or good morning, good afternoon when you receive a call. Words are very powerful. ‘Hello,’ and other words are all terms the devil has devised. ‘Hello’ means ‘HELL OOO’”. Evangelist Papa Shee said while preaching on Kingdom Plus 101.9 FM.



Giving his thoughts on the controversial statement, however, popular newscaster with Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Nana Adjei Oberempong said Papa Shee needs spiritual consecration and deeper knowledge of his calling.



“Really? Somebody should tell Papa Shee for me that he needs spiritual consecration and deeper spiritual knowledge of his calling.” He fired.



The journalist brushed aside Shee's assertion saying it is “false and baseless”. To him, one will not go to heaven or hell based on how he answers his phone calls.



“This is false and baseless. Going to heaven or hell has absolutely nothing with the way we answer telephone calls.” Said Oberempong CP.



He added, “Let’s stop giving people the undue opportunity to ridicule Christianity and our savior Christ Jesus.”



