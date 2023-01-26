You need US$40,000 to shoot a standard music video in Nigeria - Camidoh

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Camidoh has mentioned the standard fee that Nigerians pay to have their music videos shot.



Speaking on Hitz FM, the artiste claimed that it is impossible to release a music video in Nigeria with a very low budget as GH¢12,000.



“In Nigeria, you pay like US$30,000 standard, US$40,000. If you want to be like them, you have to think of a US$50,000 budget for your release.



“You can't release a music video in Nigeria and think that you are going to spend GH¢12,000. Your music won't do anything. It is about putting in, that's how you make it back,” he said.



According to the artiste, many artists are being overlooked unless they prove they are valuable, referencing the price Wizkid asked for his Ghana event that he did not attend.



“How much did Wizkid charge? I was hearing he charged for the stadium show. I feel like we are being marginalised. It comes from the top to the bottom.



"Until you feel like you can make 10,000 cedis a day, or in two weeks when they open your eyes and you realize you can make 500,000 dollars, you realize you've been marginalizing yourself," he added.



ADA/BB