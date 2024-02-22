‘You look like a villain in a horror movie’ – Charlie Dior slams Piesie Esther’s outfit

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Renowned fashion critic, Charlie Dior, didn't hold back as he likened gospel singer Piesie Esther's attire to that of a horror movie villain, expressing his critique of her fashion choice.



Piesie rocked a neon green mixed with a dark blue coloured gown in a photo captured on her Instagram page.



The outfit was characterized by glitters, and puffy furs on both shoulders and was paired with some yellow shoes.



She complemented the outfit with mauve-purple dark hair and accessorized with a round pair of earrings.



However, Charlie Dior has argued that the entire look is a complete eyesore.



In his analysis of Piesie's appearance on his YouTube show, he characterized her outfit as tacky, emphasizing that the gown, in particular, seemed to have an overwhelming and busy design.



“She looks like a villain in this dress. She looks like a villain in a horror movie. If I am in a horror movie and a look like this shows up, I will start running. There are so many ideas going on. The fur, the glitters, the toned coloured hair connecting with the puffy hand's fur, the colour of the outfit, the bright shoe, there are so many things going on in this outfit.



"It looks too decorative. Too many ideas all at once. We need to change her name from Piesie Esther to Piesie Easter because this outfit is giving us Easter decorations,” he stated.



Charlie Dior went on to express that Piesie Esther, whom he has previously praised as the epitome of fashion among Ghanaian gospel artists, appears to be losing her standing in that regard.



“I have praised Piesie Esther in the past. I have used her as the bar, as the standard for other gospel artistes but she has disappointed me with this look. I give credit where credit is due. Let’s call a spade a spade. Piesie Esther, who usually slays? What is going on?” he added.



Earlier in a similar light, Charlie Dior criticized gospel musician Celestine Donkor’s outfit and this resulted in a back-and-forth between both parties on social media.



Although he chastises all Ghanaian celebrities, he usually focuses on gospel musicians due to what he describes as their ‘laid-back’ attitude concerning their looks.



