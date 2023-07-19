'You'll suffocate us' - Reactions as Regina Daniels is spotted in meeting for wives of Senators

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 July 2023
Source: www.mynigeria.com
Nollywood actress cum billionaire wife Regina Daniels is again in the news for leading a lavish lifestyle as the spouse of a powerful politician.
The mother of two recently shared pictures from the Senator's Wives gathering on her official Instagram account Nd has since got tongues wagging.
Emphasizin on the purpose of the meeting, Regina stated that it was to explore how they might assist their senator husbands in better serving Nigeria.
Regina was stylish in the pictures she posted as she wore a pink trousers suit, a small blue bag, and a pair of white high-heeled shoes.
Regina also posted a different image demonstrating her appointment as the group's social secretary.
Many of the actress' fans and loved ones gushed over her beauty and applauded her on how helpful she has been to her husband Ned Nwoko.