You have no right to dictate to media houses - Arnold tells Richie Mensah

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has asserted that the Chief Executive Officer of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah does not have the right to tell media houses the type of stories to publish.



His comment comes on the back of a statement made by the Lynx CEO concerning recent reportage of Kuami Eugene’s alleged exit from Lynx.



Speaking on Peace FM’s entertainment review show, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo said Richie may have the right to correct inaccurate reportage but not to direct the type of stories to be published or aired.



“A certain Kwame Dadzie, a certain NY DJ, a certain Arnold Asamoah Baidoo does not dictate to you (Richie) the type of beats to play for Kuami Eugene. When you are working in your line of duty, I do not come and tell you to change the type of instrumentations you play,” Arnold said.



“You cannot sit in the luxury of Tigon Creatives Studios and come and tell a certain journalist that you need to broadcast this story. You can only have a problem if the reports are being fabricated or are factually inaccurate,” he explained.



In the past week, reports have been growing over a possible exit of Lynx signee Kuami Eugene from the label, following a tweet where Kuami indicated ambiguously that he could no longer stay where he is despite trying to do so.



Kuami Eugene later announced that he had signed a deal with music distribution giant, Empire.



