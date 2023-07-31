You have no idea how pompous, arrogant LilWin is – Oboy Siki

Entertainment of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor Oboy Siki has said without equivocation that colleague Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin is arrogant.



His statement was a comment he passed on a video which captured actor Kwaku Manu offering a piece of advice to the general public.



In the video, Kwaku Manu emphasized the importance of humility, citing several respected businessmen in Ghana as examples of down-to-earth individuals. Though he refrained from mentioning names, Oboy Siki implied that the advice was directed at LilWin.



“He should have mentioned Kwadwo’s name while giving this advice,” said Oboy Siki in the video shared by GhPage.



This led to a discussion on the show, with one of the hosts questioning whether LilWin is genuinely arrogant.



“But Kwadwo is not really arrogant; or?” said the co-host.



Oboy Siki retorted, insisting that LilWin's arrogance was what Kwaku Manu had addressed in his advice.



“Kwadwo Nkansah is not arrogant?” Oboy Siki asked. “It’s his arrogance Kwaku Manu is talking about. Do you know how arrogant he (LilWin) is? Everyone should tag Kwadwo and tell him Kwaku Manu has shared a piece of advice and it’s meant for him.”



The cause of Kwaku Manu's video remains unclear, and GhanaWeb cannot confirm whether LilWin was the intended target. However, there have been speculations of friction between LilWin and Kwaku Manu, adding weight to Oboy Siki's statement.







BB



You can also watch some of our programmes below.















