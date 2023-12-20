You have my permission and support – Efya tells Asantewaa ahead of singathon

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Songstress Efya has enthusiastically pledged her support for Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Askof Productions Limited, who is gearing up to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.



Speaking on Okay FM in anticipation of her Efya Live concert on December 23, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre, Efya expressed her full support for Asantewaa.



“I’m officially making a statement to support her Guinness Record singathon. Anything she needs… even if she wants to borrow voice, I’m available. She has my permission to use my songs,” said Efya.



Asantewaa is set to host a four-day Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt at the Akwaaba Village. Her primary objective is not only to achieve a personal milestone but also to champion and promote Ghanaian music through this musical marathon.



Aiming to surpass the existing record set in 2012 by Indian participant Sunil Waghmare, which stands at 105 hours, Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum plans to host a challenging event lasting 117 hours. Throughout this extensive period, she intends to exclusively perform Ghanaian songs, spanning various genres including gospel, highlife, and hiplife.



Efya’s concert



The concert, a significant milestone in Efya's two-decade-long career, follows the successful October 2023 release of her latest EP, "No More Tears."



Promising an unforgettable evening, the event boasts a star-studded lineup of Ghanaian artists and surprises, aiming to redefine the standards of live entertainment.



Presented by D's Dreamworld Ghana in collaboration with Live Konnect and Gingam Entertainment, Efya Live in Concert is positioned to become an annual tradition, strategically timed just two days before Christmas celebrations.



Beyond the excitement of the upcoming musical extravaganza, the concert marks a significant cultural and entertainment event, promising patrons an evening of pure entertainment, nostalgia, and an unmatched live experience.



