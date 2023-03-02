‘You have bitten the wrong meat!' – Slim Buster as he vows to deal with Agradaa

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Slim Buster has responded to claims that he has raped a 4-year-old girl in the United Kingdom.



Earlier, Nana Agradaa stormed social media with another set of claims, in which she alleged that the popular dancer had been arrested for defiling a minor.



On her TV channel, the controversial socialite cum pastor, who had consistently accused Slim Buster of being a homosexual said the dancer is currently in the grips of the police.



“This man, Slim Buster, who now lives in the UK now associates himself with gays. That’s what he does now. I have heard that due to his association with such people, he is enjoying life and making more money. The whole of UK, he is a well-known gay and because of this, women, women don’t entertain him any longer.



“Reports have it that Slim Buster has raped a 4-year-old girl and he is currently in the grips of the police. Per reports, the police picked him up from his house and took him to the police station where some of his colleagues, Ghanaian musicians, and gay partners went in to salvage the situation. As for the child, I hear her situation is really worse,” she stated.



Slim Buster was, however, contacted over the issue and he went on a rampage while narrating his side of the story.



In an interview with Ghpage, the ‘Ama’ hitmaker labeled all of Agradaa’s claims false, while emphasizing that he had not been arrested.



“I wish you were calling on video. This is something I am not going to take lightly. For so many years, you have labeled me gay and I have been silent. This is a minor we are talking about. I would like to keep my reputation because there is a saying that ‘silence means concern'.



“Yesterday, I was here when I received a call from someone saying that he has heard that I have been arrested. Even at that moment, I was going for a walk and then this woman called Agradaa decided to spew lies. The whole Ghana, the police, Christian Council, security agencies, and many others are quiet. Nobody comes in to act.”



Expressing the extent of damage Nana Agradaa has caused him, Slim Buster has also vowed not to let ‘sleeping dogs lie’.



“I am giving the assurance that I will not let this slide. She has bitten the wrong meat. I will fight her in spirit, in a legal battle, and by any means possible. Every penny of mine will go into it because this is a serious allegation. What I will do, I don’t even want to say it live on air. I am giving her 24 hours to show evidence that I raped someone. If she doesn’t show Ghana will be too small for us,” he said.



Touching on how things got rough between them, Slim Buster said Agradaa went haywire after he shared an opinion about a piece of news concerning her.



“When anyone vlogs or blogs, the person could share his views on trending issues. There was this day when some news of her went viral and I shared my opinion about it. She responded to me by saying I am gay. I have never insulted or dissed her before. It was just an opinion. She called me an old fool musician and I released a song to prove that I am not.



“One day, I interviewed Black Jesus and Amankradoo. Amankrado said some things about her and before I knew it she called to speak. My show was live but this woman insulted us very well. My producer asked me to stop her but I allowed her to speak and she bathed us with insults. Since then, she has been making videos insulting us every time,” he added.



