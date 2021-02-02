Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

You had a threesome with Michy and Hajia4Real - Aisha Modi drops damning secrets about Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and Aisha Modi have both declared war against each other

In a new twist to events, Aisha Modi has replied Shatta Wale following his outburst on social media.



This comes after Shatta recorded a 41-munites video clip raining insults on Aisha Modi popularly known as ‘She loves Stonebwoy’ for accusing him of having sexual relations with his cousin.



The two have been at each other’s throats in a ‘battle of insults’ on social media today, February 02, 2021, and from all indications, the banter is not ending anytime soon.



This is because, in a fresh Instagram video, Aisha has accused the Shatta Movement boss of participating in a threesome with Hajia4real and his baby mama, Michy.



In the said video which lasted for about an hour, the Stonebwoy fanatic among several other allegations accused the SM boss of being a pimp and a fraudster.



“You think we don’t know that you did a threesome with Michy and Hajia4real. You always refer to Hajia as ‘mum’ but we know and have proof that you are sleeping with her. You are a mad man, a comedian, and a pimp. You begged for everything you have. I was born and raised in the midst of men. Men who fight for people. I’m not scared about men who look like shit. Your house was given to you for free. Come out and tell us one thing you have been able to acquire for yourself? You lied about your ship house and was later busted,” She fumed.



She also revealed that one of the reasons why Michy broke off her engagement with Shatta Wale is because of his promiscuous lifestyle.



Find below a portion of Aisha Modi’s video.





