Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: GH Base

You gave hope to the hopeless – Gifty Adorye consoles Husband after defeat

Gospel musician Empress Gifty Adorye and her husband, Hon. Hopeson Adorye

Award-winning Gospel musician, Empress Gifty Adorye has penned down an emotional letter to her husband, Hopeson Adorye who lost his Parliamentary seat at Kpone Kantamanso.



As the good wife that she is, Empress Gifty assured him that all is not lost and God would restore him in the next four years.



Gifty went ahead to shower praises on her husband for being the voice of the hopeless and also helping them.



"You have fought a good fight and raised the Hopes of your lovers and the entire NPP supporters in Kpone Katamanso."



"You have made us proud and given us a reason to put in more hard work next time to wrestle power for our mother party, the NPP, and our constituency."



"My Hero, I congratulate you for good work done. Without a doubt, you have demonstrated to the nation and the entire family what a strong man and a big shoulder we can forever depend on," she wrote on her Instagram page.



See her post below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.