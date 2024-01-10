You don't need to sing in English to succeed - Libianca

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Libianca Fonji, professionally known as Libianca, the Cameroonian singer behind the hit song ‘People’, has dismissed the idea that singing in English is the key to making a song go global.



She believes that music is a language in itself and that the lyrics and melodies are just parts of the whole.



In an interview on Daybreak Hitz with DJ Slim, Libianca said that language does not limit the creation and promotion of music.



She said that the most crucial factor is how people connect to the song.



“Music speaks to everyone, no matter what language you use. If someone can feel it or sing it, then you have reached them. I listen to a South African song and even sing it, but I don’t know what it means, yet I feel it. You don’t have to understand it because music is its own language. Just express yourself and people will respond,” she said.



Libianca also encouraged musicians to learn how to play at least one musical instrument, as it can enhance their musical skills.



“The more you practice playing sounds and combining different sounds, the easier it becomes for you. When I learned how to play the guitar, I could hear the chords even when I was writing my songs,” she said.



Libianca became famous worldwide with her Afrobeats single, ‘People’. She is now working on her new EP called ‘Walk Away’.



