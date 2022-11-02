You don't live like an emperor and borrow money - Journalist to Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Broadcast journalist Abdul Karim Ibrahim has chided the President of Ghana, Nana Addo, for living like an emperor while the country he governs suffers hardship.



Talking with Abrantepa on E-Forum, the outspoken media person noted that it makes no sense that a struggling country like Ghana should have its leaders put themselves before the country.



“It should make absolutely no sense that for a country that is at this level. In developing and very poor countries, people don’t have access to potable water. It is not that no place on earth has no problem.



“But the point is that at least if not for anything at all, the leadership should reflect the country. You don't have a habit or culture of flying in luxuriously, and living like an emperor, and then going about borrowing money,” he said.



The president received several backlashes after his luxurious flying lifestyle became public; however, others wondered if he deserved them.



“So, I remember there were sometimes the president and this whole business travels, expensive travels came up when the Honourable Okudzeto Ablakwa made it a personal mission to be always giving us information and all of that.



“I remember we were discussing this on radio, and to be fair, the kind of reception that I got on radio, a lot of people are very critical of the government but there was still an element of second-guessing,” he added.



While attempting to open citizens' eyes to the challenges facing the country, the media person disclosed that he received a message from an anonymous person questioning his motives.



“I was making the point that the president should not be living in that kind of luxury. Someone sent me a text message asking me, ‘he is the president, and what do you expect him to do?’



“You see that kind of thinking. It should not make any sense whatsoever that sometimes we need to be coming around it,” he disclosed.



